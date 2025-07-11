ATC denies bail to Qureshi, Cheema, and Rasheed in May 9 vandalism case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has rejected the bail applications of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed in connection with the May 9 arson and vandalism case outside a local bakery.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides. The petitioners argued that the case filed by the police was baseless and had no direct connection to the arson incident, claiming they had been in jail since their arrest and thus requested the court to approve their bail.

On the other hand, the prosecution opposed the bail pleas, asserting that the accused were found guilty during the investigation and urged the court to dismiss their requests for bail. The case against the PTI leaders was registered by Sarwar Road Police Station and pertains to the arson outside Rahat Bakery.

In addition to the rejection of the bail pleas, a separate hearing was held at the District and Sessions Court Islamabad regarding Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal plea in the May 9 case. The verdict on this plea has been reserved.

Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan presided over the proceedings. Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, argued that several other accused individuals had already been acquitted in the same case, referencing a previous acquittal on March 8, 2025.

Bukhari further argued that Qureshi’s involvement in the alleged vandalism was based on accusations that he incited violence through a video message at the direction of the PTI founder.

A case against Qureshi has been registered at Tarnol Police Station.