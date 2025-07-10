Yousuf Raza Gilani cleared of nine more TDAP corruption charges

KARACHI: The Federal Anti-Corruption Court in Karachi has acquitted Senate Chairman and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in nine additional cases tied to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) corruption scandal.

With this latest verdict, Gilani has now been cleared in a total of 12 cases linked to the 2009 scandal.

Gilani appeared in court alongside other co-accused individuals, where the judge announced the verdict, clearing him of all charges in these nine cases.

The cases were part of a larger investigation initiated in 2009, with the FIA registering multiple cases starting in 2013. The charges stem from alleged embezzlement of Rs 7 billion in freight subsidies, with claims of fake companies being created to misappropriate funds.

In his remarks outside the court, Gilani reiterated his stance that the charges against him were baseless, stating, “Justice delayed is justice denied. These cases have been going on for 12 years.” He further commented on the prolonged legal process, highlighting the absurdity of such a long-drawn investigation.

Gilani also addressed speculation surrounding former President Asif Ali Zardari’s health and political future, dismissing the rumors as mere speculation. On the political front, he clarified that the PPP’s Central Executive Committee had decided against joining the government, and that it was up to the CEC to reassess that decision. He also emphasized, “I am not part of the government, and I am not its spokesperson.”

Earlier this year, Gilani was acquitted in three other cases related to the TDAP scandal, leaving him with 23 remaining cases still pending. Despite the acquittals, the long-standing legal battles over the corruption case continue to raise questions about political accountability and the handling of government finances.

Gilani and other senior officials from the TDAP had been accused of approving and distributing trade subsidies to fraudulent companies through falsified claims.

The case is one of the largest corruption investigations from the PPP era, involving billions of rupees and raising concerns about the misuse of public funds.