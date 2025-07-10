Suri Cruise Reveals New Look During Rare Public Appearance In NYC Amid Tom Cruise Drama

Suri Cruise, the 19-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, is embracing the summer heat in New York City with a stylish and casual look. Photographers spotted Suri out and about this week, dressed in workout attire that featured a grey t-shirt and black workout tights. The outfit was paired with green socks and colorful Pony sneakers, keeping her cool and trendy while showing off a discreet belly button piercing.

Suri’s Fashion Choices: Sneakers and Comfort

Suri’s sporty yet chic ensemble was completed with her favorite Pony sneakers, the Off White/Blue/Orange M-199 Low Vintage model, priced at $100. Known for her love of sneakers, Suri has worn these vibrant shoes on several occasions. Previously, she paired them with an all-black outfit, including a t-shirt and asymmetrical skirt, creating a youthful and eclectic look that her mother, fashion icon Katie Holmes, would surely approve of.

Katie Holmes: The Fashion Icon Who Inspires

Katie Holmes, known for her effortlessly stylish approach to fashion, has passed down her love for sneakers to her daughter. In a 2024 interview with The New York Times, Holmes shared that her rise to fashion icon status was never intentional. She emphasized practicality in her wardrobe, often opting for chic yet comfortable pieces that work for everyday errands. Her approachable and aspirational street style continues to influence fans around the world, with Suri following in her footsteps.