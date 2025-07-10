SHC nullifies prison sentence of filmmaker Jami, grants him bail

A local court had sentenced the film producer, writer, and director to two years in prison in a defamation case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court granted bail on Thursday to film producer, writer, and director Jamshed Mahmood, also known as Jami, and declared the two-year imprisonment sentence handed to him by a local court void.

During the hearing, Jami’s lawyer, advocate Hafiz Muhammad Yahya, apprised SHC that the South Additional District and Sessions Judge had handed the filmmaker two years in prison and a fine on a direct complaint.

The lawyer contended that the offense for which Jami was sentenced was bailable. The lower court did not complete legal requirements when handing down the sentence, he said, arguing that the allegations against Jamshed were false and baseless.

The lawyer prayed SHC to declare the sentence null and void.

SHC granted bail against a surety bond worth Rs50,000 and annulled the sentence imposed by the lower court.

According to Jami’s lawyer, the filmmaker will be released from prison today.

On February 18, 2019, music director Sohail Javed filed a defamation lawsuit against Jami over a Facebook post. Javed accused Jami of defaming him on social media by sharing a letter from a woman who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by a “music video and TVC director” at a music festival.

Jami’s Facebook status, which included the letter, went viral, and Javed’s legal notice mentioned that the letter had not been shared by anyone before Jami published it.

While Jami did not explicitly name Sohail in his post, he shared a screenshot from another victim’s account, which had Javed’s name in it.