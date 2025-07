SC schedules hearings for Fawad’s cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has scheduled hearings for former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s cases related to the May 9 events. Fawad appeared before Chief Justice Yahya Afridi on Wednesday, accompanied by his lawyer, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry.

Fawad raised concerns that, despite previous court orders, his case had not been scheduled for hearing. Advocate Faisal suggested that if a larger bench was available, the case should be brought before it. The Chief Justice emphasized the importance of timely justice, stating that cases should be resolved within four months.