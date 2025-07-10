Prince William’s Concerns About Meghan Markle’s Intentions Confirmed by Royal Insider

Prince William reportedly harbored doubts about Meghan Markle’s intentions when she married his younger brother, Prince Harry. According to royal biographer Phil Dampier, the Prince of Wales believed that Meghan saw her marriage to Harry as a way to gain fame and wealth, using him as a “steppingstone” to a more lucrative and public life. Dampier’s comments come after the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, suggested that the monarch was apprehensive about Markle’s motivations.

Dampier stated that he had long suspected Meghan’s primary goal was not long-term commitment to royal life but rather to elevate her public profile. “I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years, that Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family,” Dampier said, referencing Anson’s remarks. He claimed that this view fueled the growing tension between Prince William and Meghan.

Tensions Between the Brothers and the Royal Family

The strained relationship between Prince Harry and his family, particularly with William and their father, King Charles III, has been ongoing since Harry stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 and relocated to North America. The situation worsened when Harry and Meghan accused the royal family of racism and released a Netflix series about their personal struggles.

Harry’s memoir, Spare, further escalated the tension by claiming that William physically attacked him over Markle. Despite these challenges, Harry expressed in May 2023 his willingness to reconcile with his family. However, he admitted that some members of the royal family might never forgive him for past actions, particularly regarding his departure from royal life and the subsequent security issues.

Harry’s Hope for Reconciliation

In an interview, Harry acknowledged the personal rifts within the family, particularly with his father, and expressed hope for reconciliation. “There have been so many disagreements, differences, between me and some of my family,” Harry shared. “It would be nice to reconcile,” he added, noting that the dispute over his security was a significant factor in the ongoing tension.

Harry also mentioned his concern over his father’s health, given King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, and his desire to repair the fractured relationships before it’s too late.