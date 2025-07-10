PM reaffirms commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Turkey in key sectors

Premier Shehbaz expresses satisfaction over positive trajectory of bilateral relations, highlighting both nations have made significant progress in recent years

Once again expresses his deepest gratitude to Turkish leadership for their support during tensions with India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Turkey in key sectors, including trade, investment, technology, and defence, inviting Turkish companies to increase their investment and share their expertise in Pakistan’s structural reforms, economic growth, and development.

Premier Shehbaz made the remarks in a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasar Güler, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after the meeting.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan and Minister for National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yasar Guler calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on 9 July 2025.@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/xy6RWLTaTn — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) July 9, 2025

The PM stressed the need for concerted efforts from both countries to enhance bilateral trade, aiming to reach the mutually agreed target of $5 billion, the PMO release said.

PM Shehbaz also emphasised the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, which are deeply rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect. He expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, highlighting that both nations have made significant progress in recent years.

Recalling his interactions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to transform Pak-Turkiye relations into a strategic partnership in the near future.

Sharif welcomed the upcoming meeting of the joint commission, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Turkish FM Fidan, expressing hope that the meeting would further accelerate bilateral relations and foster cooperation in various areas.

While reiterating the strong support both countries continue to offer each other, the PM highlighted the need for closer coordination, particularly in light of the fast-evolving regional and global situation, with special focus on the ongoing crises in Gaza and Iran.

In closing, he once again expressed his deepest gratitude to the Turkish nation and leadership for their steadfast support to Pakistan, particularly during the recent tensions with India.

Earlier, during a joint press conference, Dar and Fidan reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including defence, trade, energy, culture, education, and infrastructure, with both countries aiming to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion.

During the press conference, both officials expressed satisfaction with the ongoing progress of 12 joint standing committees under the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC). Dar highlighted that, following the February session of the HLSCC, a joint commission would soon be established to monitor the progress of these committees.