PM for sustainable agricultural reforms strategy in collaboration with provinces

Premier Shehbaz says agri reforms would commence with provision of easy loans, directing urgent reforms in ZTBL for transparent provision of easy loans to farmers

Stresses agricultural development would primarily benefit farmers and rural areas, emphasizing collaboration among experts

Reiterates government’s commitment to enhanced focus on reforming livestock sector alongside agricultural commodities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy for sustainable agricultural reforms in collaboration with provinces to significantly increase production and reduce production costs.

“The upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) will prioritize agricultural projects, focusing on mechanization, digitization, easy access to loans for farmers, and creating a business-friendly environment,” the prime minister emphasized while chairing a review meeting on the development of the agriculture sector here on Wednesday, state media reported.

The premier said that the agricultural reforms would commence with the provision of easy loans to farmers, for which a public-private partnership model would be adopted. He directed urgent reforms in the Zarai Taraqqiati Bank (ZTBL) for a transparent provision of easy loans to farmers, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Federal ministers Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Dr Musadik Masood Malik; Prime Minister’s Chief Coordinator on Agricultural Sector Ahmad Umair, private sector agricultural experts, and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

PM Shehbaz said that the sustainable agricultural reforms would further boost the national economy and reiterated the government’s commitment to an enhanced focus on reforming the livestock sector alongside agricultural commodities, it added.

He said that the federal and provincial governments would fully cooperate to implement agricultural reforms and called for proposals for short-term and long-term strategies to enhance storage capacity for agricultural commodities, the statement said.

The prime minister said that the agricultural development would primarily benefit farmers and rural areas and also emphasised collaboration among experts to develop the sector on modern lines.

He directed to utilize agricultural zoning and value chain strategies to boost agricultural exports and introducing agricultural technology tailored to the needs of small landholdings, besides using integrated digital platforms to provide farmers with access to new agricultural information.

During the meeting, proposals were presented to the prime minister regarding agricultural reforms, particularly focusing on increasing agricultural production, improving infrastructure, establishing simple and sustainable regulations for a business-friendly environment, and ensuring easy access to loans for farmers.

It was told that the National Agriculture Innovation and Growth Action Plan focused on increasing farmers’ income, enhancing production, and implementing reforms in the right direction. The prime minister was told that the measures were being taken to establish secure storage facilities for agricultural commodities and that a program for easy loans to farmers would be launched soon.

Like other countries, Pakistan can also support farmers financially by creating a simple and transparent loan system, and artificial intelligence can be used to effectively increase per acre yield.

The meeting was told that value addition in the agricultural sector would enhance farmers’ income and generate foreign exchange through exports.