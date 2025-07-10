Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm mutual resolve to further deepening multifaceted partnership

DPM Dar says Islamabad pursuing establishment of a special economic zone for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi

Mentions other engagements, including revival of Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train, saying, ‘delegations will meeting soon to finalise roadmap for revival’

Turkish FM says mutual defense cooperation will be further strengthened, calling it a ‘strategic step,’ very important for security of both countries

Reiterates to increase trade volume to $5b, expressing firm resolve to take Pakistan-Turkiye relations to a higher level

Dar, Fidan co-chair first meeting of a joint commission set up in February during President Erdogan’s visit: FO

Deputy PM express satisfaction with progress of all 12 JSCs working under HLSCC framework

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said Pakistan and Türkiye were pursuing the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi.

The announcement came after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad earlier on Wednesday on an official visit. Turkiye’s Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler is also visiting Pakistan.

“We are pursuing the establishment of a Special Economic Zone dedicated to Turkish entrepreneurs at Karachi,” Dar said, addressing a press conference alongside Hakan Fidan at the Foreign Office (FO).

Dar also mentioned other engagements, including the revival of the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train, saying, “Our delegations are meeting in the coming weeks to finalise the roadmap for revival.”

The deputy PM further said that Pakistan has allocated land for the construction of a Maarif School in Muzaffarabad, referring to the Turkish Maarif Foundation, which Fidan said has more than 80 schools in Pakistan.

“A Maarif Foundation delegation is visiting Muzaffarabad today and visiting the site for evaluation,” he said.

Dar further stated that Turkish companies were being considered for undertaking the Jinnah Medical Complex and Daanish University megaprojects in Islamabad.

The Turkish companies will also be participating in offshore drilling projects and the privatization of electricity distribution companies (Discos) in the power sector, he highlighted.

“We are actively engaged in different activities, including capacity building and counterterrorism,” Dar asserted.

He appreciated Türkiye’s indigenization of the defense industry from 20 percent to 80 percent in the last few years, adding, “We would like to benefit from Türkiye’s experience and expertise.”

In his remarks, the Turkish foreign minister said defence cooperation will be further strengthened in the coming days, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Fidan called it a “strategic step”, emphasizing that it was very important for the security of Pakistan and Türkiye. He asserted that both countries will continue to support each other in countering terrorism. Over a month ago, the two nations conducted a joint operation and arrested a high-ranking terrorist.

Referring to the recent Pakistan-India conflict, Fidan was “appreciative of Pakistan’s wisdom-oriented attitude,” Radio Pakistan stated.

He noted that Turkiye and Pakistan were intensifying their cooperation in the field of energy, including mining, precious stones, natural gas and oil. The minister also highlighted that the two nations have expanded their relations in other fields, such as the economy, education and culture.

Fidan reiterated the countries’ aim to increase their commercial relations to $5bn and expressed the firm resolve to take Pakistan-Turkiye relations to a higher level, Radio Pakistan added.

Following their meetings, Dar wrote on X: “Held productive discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and global developments.

“Pakistan and Türkiye share deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood, mutual trust, and strategic cooperation,” the deputy PM stressed.

Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy strong bilateral ties built on shared cultural, religious, and historical bonds, as well as mutual respect. In February, the two countries pledged to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Islamabad.

Dar, Fidan co-chair first meeting of joint commission

Meanwhile, Dar and Fidan co-chaired the first meeting of a joint commission established in February during President Erdogan’s visit, the FO said in a statement.

Dar expressed satisfaction with the progress of all 12 Joint Standing Committees (JSCs) working under the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) framework, saying they have “either already met or are scheduled to meet in the coming weeks.”

Established in 2009, HLSCC is the highest decision-making forum bet­ween the two countries, guiding bilateral relations through joint standing committees covering trade, investment, defense, energy, agriculture, IT, health, and education.

During the press briefing, Dar said that the JSC on security, defense, and intelligence was scheduled to meet on July 24 in Islamabad, while the committee on transport and communication was expected to meet next week.

The trade and investment JSC met on June 20, Dar noted, adding that the committee on defense industries was scheduled to meet later in September.

“Similarly, other committees—health, science and technology; social sector development; culture and tourism; agriculture and water; energy and power; banking and finance; and the political and diplomatic coordination committee—are expected to meet in the coming months,” he said.

The upcoming meeting of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), co-chaired by Güler and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, is also expected to be held next week, FO said.

“This important platform is expected to further bolster economic cooperation between the two countries,” it highlighted.

The FO added that both sides exchanged views on a range of regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace.

Separately, a high-level delegation led by Guler called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief, at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

Both officials agreed on the establishment of “dedicated joint working groups to streamline and accelerate progress across various sectors of mutual interest”, according to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The meeting encompassed discussions on evolving regional security dynamics, progress of ongoing defense cooperation, and prospects for future collaboration in emerging domains of warfare, ISPR said.



The Turkish defense minister expressed sincere gratitude to the air chief for the warm reception and gracious hospitality extended by the PAF.

He lauded PAF’s “exceptional performance under the insightful leadership of the air chief in the recent conflict with India, commending its operational preparedness and resolute defense of national sovereignty,” the ISPR said.

During the meeting, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu highlighted the enduring brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, emphasizing the common aspirations and strategic convergence that bind the two nations.

Turkish ministers arrived in Pakistan

A day ago, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced that Fidan, along with Guler, will visit Pakistan on July 9. Fidan also paid a visit to Islamabad in May last year.

Fidan arrived in the early hours of Wednesday to hold discussions on bilateral issues, the Foreign Office said on X.

“During his official engagements in Pakistan, all important issues of mutual interest will be discussed,” the FO said. “The visit reflects the close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual trust.”

It added that upon their arrival, the visiting dignitaries were received by Pakistan’s Additional Secretary for West Asia, Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani.

On Tuesday, Pakistan extended condolences to Turkiye after 12 Turkish soldiers died of methane exposure in Iraq during a search mission in the Claw-Lock Operation zone a day earlier.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

The two leaders discussed deepening cooperation in key areas, including trade, energy, defence, connectivity and investment. PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to working closely with Turkiye to promote peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.