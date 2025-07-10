Neither President Zardari being removed nor COAS aspiring to become president: Naqvi

Security Czar says, ‘Fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting the president, PM, and the COAS’

The sole focus of the COAS is the strength and stability of Pakistan, nothing else: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday made it “crystal clear that neither President Asif Ali Zardari is resigning nor the Chief of the Army is aspiring to become president.”

“We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the Chief of Army Staff,” the interior minister said in a post uploaded on the X platform Thursday.

The Interior Minister further said, “I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist, about the President being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency.”

The minister maintained, “The President of Pakistan enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the Armed Forces.” He clearly stated, “I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda.”

Naqvi said, “The sole focus of the COAS is the strength and stability of Pakistan, nothing else. To those involved in this narrative, do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah.”

It may be mentioned here that in a statement on Wednesday, PPP senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman had also strongly refuted reports regarding the resignation of President Asif Zardari, calling them baseless and misleading.

Sherry Rehman declared that these rumors are part of a deliberate conspiracy to weaken Pakistan’s democratic framework. She urged the public not to fall prey to fake news, unverified speculation, and negative propaganda being spread to create political instability.

Sherry Rehman emphasized that President Zardari has always upheld the flag of democracy, particularly during times of national crisis. She described him as a symbol of democratic stability and a true guardian of constitutional values. She added that President Zardari, through his political wisdom and will, had transferred all powers to the Parliament, a move that laid the foundation for strengthening parliamentary democracy in the country.

Sherry Rehman concluded by asserting that President Zardari’s presence ensures the protection of the Constitution, Parliament, and democratic institutions.