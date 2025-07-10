Meghan Markle Struggles with Envy and Exclusion After Snubbed Wedding Invitation

Since stepping away from royal duties, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have navigated their new life in Montecito, California, working on personal and professional projects away from the public eye. While Harry seems to have found a balance, Meghan continues to face challenges regarding her image and place in society. Known for her strong character and advocacy, the Duchess of Sussex now finds herself grappling with frustration, which Harry seems powerless to change.

The Snub at Jeff Bezos’ Wedding

One of the more recent blows for Meghan was the absence of an invitation to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, which Meghan had hoped to attend. According to a source who spoke to Radar Online, the event was considered one of the most high-profile weddings of the year, attended by a host of celebrities and billionaires. Meghan was reportedly upset by being excluded, especially after seeing other Hollywood figures, like the Kardashians, receive invitations. The snub left her feeling ignored and disrespected, particularly as she believed her status as a duchess and wife of Prince Harry should have been enough to guarantee her a spot.

Jealousy and Comparison with Lauren Sánchez

Meghan’s disappointment over the wedding snub also reportedly fueled envy toward Lauren Sánchez, Bezos’s wife. Sources close to Meghan suggest that she feels Sánchez is living the life she once desired—filled with wealth, power, and success. While Meghan has faced setbacks with her podcast and Netflix series, Sánchez continues to thrive with her high-profile ventures. Meghan’s frustration is said to have been intensified by the comparison, as she perceives Sánchez’s life as a reflection of everything she has been working toward but hasn’t yet achieved.

The source put it bluntly, saying, “While Meghan sells preserves, Lauren wears diamonds on the Cannes red carpet,” highlighting the stark contrast between their lives. For Meghan, it’s a reminder of the success she is still striving for, leaving her frustrated and envious of Sánchez’s apparent ease in attaining her goals.