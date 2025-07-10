NATIONAL

LHCBA, LBA move SC against recent verdict on judges’ seniority case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) and Lahore Bar Association (LBA) have filed separate intra-court appeals in the Supreme Court, challenging the recent verdict on the judges’ seniority case.

In their petitions, both bar associations have requested the apex court to declare the five-member bench’s decision null and void. They have also sought a suspension of the verdict and any subsequent actions taken under it until a final decision on the appeals is reached.

The appeals argued that the Supreme Court ruling contradicted constitutional provisions and established judicial principles. The petitions contended that there was a well-established method for determining judicial seniority, and the constitution does not authorize the president to intervene in this process.

The bar associations urged the court to uphold judicial norms and restore procedural integrity in determining seniority within the judiciary.

The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench announced its reserved verdict in the judges’ transfer case on June 19, ruling that the transfer of judges is not unconstitutional.

Justice Mazhar announced the brief verdict, with the court rejecting the petitions related to judges’ seniority and transfers by a 3-2 majority.

Justices Sarfraz Dogar, Muhammad Asif, and Khadim Hussain Soomro were transferred to the Islamabad High Court. Five judges of the IHC challenged these transfers in the Supreme Court, including Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Babar Sattar, Tariq Jahangiri, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq, and Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

