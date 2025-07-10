Humaira Asghar Ali’s brother arrives to claim her body; investigation underway

KARACHI: The brother of deceased actor and model Humaira Asghar Ali arrived in Karachi on Thursday to claim her body, which was found in an apartment in DHA, Phase-VI earlier this week. Naveed Asghar, who traveled from Lahore, met with South SSP Mahazoor Ali and Gizri SHO Farooq Ahmed Sanjrani, expressing his wish to take his sister’s remains back to Lahore for burial.

The police have begun the process of handing over the body to her brother. Police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed confirmed that the body, which was beyond recognition, had been sent for chemical analysis, DNA profiling, and cross-matching at the University of Karachi. Dr. Syed stated that the body appeared to have been deceased for eight to 10 months, with no visible injury marks found during the autopsy. Blood samples from the brother were also collected for DNA matching.

Meanwhile, the Sindh culture department had initially offered to arrange the burial, following reports that the family had refused to claim the body. However, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori later offered to take full responsibility for the funeral proceedings. Should the need arise, Tessori proposed that the funeral could be held at the Sindh Governor House.

As investigations continue, the police are awaiting histopathological and chemical reports to determine the exact cause of death. If foul play is suspected, legal action will be taken, and an FIR will be filed. Despite efforts to contact a purported friend of the deceased, the police have been unable to reach anyone with relevant information.

Humaira Asghar Ali’s body was discovered by the police during a court-ordered eviction of the apartment due to unpaid rent. It was found in a state of decomposition, and authorities initially believed she had died two weeks prior to the discovery, though they now estimate the death occurred 8 to 10 months ago.