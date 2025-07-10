Hate season

As happens every year, as soon as the month of Muharram began this year, online platforms and WhatsApp turned into battlegrounds, with sectarian lines drawn rather harshly. As a matter of routine, the ‘season’ is marked by comment sections overflowing with hate, old friends cutting ties, and neighbours becoming strangers.

While respected scholars on both sides of the aisle have for long promoted harmony, there are many across social media platforms who are clearly more interested in fuelling such divisions. Encouraged by the divisive rhetoric of a few, many young minds begin to view ‘others’ with negativity, deepening sectarian misunderstandings.

The initiative taken by the government in Punjab to form a cyber force for monitoring online hate during Muharram was, indeed, a timely step, but laws alone are not enough.

The people — all of us — need to re-member that Karbala and its message are universal in nature. It is about truth, courage and humanity; not sectarianism. The teachings of Karbala should reflect in both our actions and words — online and offline. This is not too difficult a task.

SHAFAQ ALTAF KAZMI

KARACHI