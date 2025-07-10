Hajj 2026 registration deadline extended for two days

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs announced a two-day extension for Hajj 2026 registration, now set to close on Friday, July 11, 2025. This extension follows a surge in requests from potential pilgrims, as stated by ministry spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt.

Registration can be completed through 15 designated banks or via the ministry’s official online portal. As of now, over 313,000 applicants have successfully registered for Hajj 2026. Butt also mentioned that the pilgrimage’s cost and additional terms and conditions will be shared separately.