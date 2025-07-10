Govt ministers warn of action if Imran’s sons come to ‘join protest’

Barrister Aqeel Malik indicates govt ‘might deny entry’ to PTI founder’s sons if they attempt to come to ‘spreading discord’

Rana Sanaullah warns PTI founder’s sons of arrest if they join protest movement in Pakistan

Claims PTI’s real motive behind protests is incitement and vandalism, not democratic expression

Senator Siddiqui rules out the government having any intention to make arrests in the wake of PTI plan to launch a movement

ISLAMABAD: It seems the reports about Imran Khan’s sons potential arrival in Pakistan to participate in the PTI protest have indeed stirred significant concern within the government, as top ministers have issued strong warnings, suggesting the government may take strict action to prevent their involvement.

Specifically, State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik has indicated that the government “might deny entry” to Imran Khan’s sons if they attempt to come to Pakistan and are perceived to be “spreading discord.” Similarly, Rana Sanaullah, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, warned that the sons of Imran Khan could face arrest if they join the protests.

The development comes a day after Aleema Khan, Imran Khan’s sister, told the media outside Adiala Jail that Suleman Khan (28) and Qasim Khan (26), would join the proposed upcoming PTI protest movement. She claimed that the PTI founder’s sons would go to the United States to present their father’s case before coming to Pakistan to join the movement.

On Monday, Qasim uploaded a post on X calling for his father’s release, saying that the PTI founder had been imprisoned for 700 days and cut off from his family and even his personal physician.

میرے والد، سابق وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان، اب جیل میں 700 دن سے زیادہ قید کاٹ چکے ہیں- اُنہیں اپنے وکلا تک رسائی نہیں دی جا رہی، اہلِ خانہ سے ملاقات کی اجازت نہیں، ہم بچوں سے مکمل طور پر کٹ چکے ہیں، اور ذاتی معالج تک کو ملاقات سے روکا جا رہا ہے۔ یہ انصاف نہیں، بلکہ ایک سوچا سمجھا… pic.twitter.com/LD76t4npfC — Kasim Khan (@Kasim_Khan_1999) July 7, 2025

In a rare public appearance in May, Imran Khan’s sons—Suleman Khan and Qasim Khan—had called attention to their father’s incarceration, imprisoned since August 2023. It was the first time the two had publicly talked about their father’s incarceration.

Talking to a TV channel, State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik said the government had no issue with Qasim and Suleiman entering Pakistan, “provided they do not engage in protests or political activity.”

“Being British nationals, both Qasim and Suleiman could not legally participate in Pakistani political activity,” he noted, alleging that the boys are “coming to spread discord and there is no permission for this.”

“If they intend to get a visa to visit Pakistan, the concerned authorities in the interior ministry will look at their purpose of visit … But their aunt (Aleema) said … that they are coming to join the PTI movement,” the minister asserted.

“We have no issue with them coming here, but we have an issue with them participating in political activity as foreign nationals.”

He further said: “I do not believe that they will actually come here … If they had any family values, they would have come to see their father earlier.”

Malik said the PTI needed to “perform a political stunt” and the party, Aleema, and Imran were “using these boys as trump cards.” “This is their last option,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry told reporters that the PTI founder’s children should come and get to know what their father has done with the country. It is a very good thing but they won’t come.

On the other hand, SAPM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warned PTI founder’s sons of arrest if they join protest movement in Pakistan.

Talking to a private TV channel, Rana Sanaullah stated that the sons of the PTI founder hold British citizenship and are unfamiliar with Pakistan’s internal political dynamics.

He questioned the intention behind bringing them to Pakistan, suggesting it could only add to their difficulties.

“If they come and take part in the party’s political movement, they will face arrest,” he warned.

Sanaullah criticized PTI’s protest methods, saying no one can trust that their demonstrations would remain peaceful, given their past record of violent agitation, attacks on institutions, and arson.

He categorically stated that such activities will not be allowed under the guise of protest.

The SAPM claimed that PTI’s real motive behind protests is incitement and vandalism, not democratic expression, and therefore the party will not be granted permission to hold such events.

Sanaullah reiterated that peaceful protests and rallies are a hallmark of democracy, but PTI has never shown readiness to adopt democratic behavior. Dialogue with the party would only be possible when it demonstrates a democratic approach, he added.

The SAPM asserted that the state cannot be held hostage by 10,000–15,000 people in a country of 250 million.

He confirmed that PTI has called for a movement on August 5, and the government will respond according to the law. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he added, has always emphasized resolving political issues through dialogue.

No arrests intention in wake of PTI plan to launch anti-govt movement: Irfan Siddiqui

Senator Irfan Siddiqui has ruled out that the government has an intention to make arrests in the wake of PTI plan to launch a movement against the government.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the government will see the aspects of the protest when it is launched, adding the founder’s children have the right to run a movement for their father. Smoke has now stopped from the PTI’s narrative factories, he added.

He said that there is no discussion at any level regarding Asif Ali Zardari, adding he is fulfilling his responsibilities.

The state and the government have no complaints against Asif Zardari, Irfan Siddiqui said, adding when Nawaz Sharif was the Prime Minister, he himself went to Bani Gala.

The founder’s cases are in the courts. On what issue Nawaz Sharif should go to the founder. Such news cannot even be imagined, the PML-N leader said.

“Prison is just prison, it is not easy. The founder has no option. He is serving prison. He repeatedly says that he has to talk to the establishment. He is not using political platforms,” the senator said.

“During negotiations with the PTI, we had prepared a draft. The party ended the negotiations. 90 percent of the PTI parliamentarians want talks,” Siddiqui said.

There is no discussion regarding the 27th Amendment. The 26th Amendment has already been passed. If any amendment is made, it will be the 27th, Irfan Siddiqui said.