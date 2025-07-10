Generations United

This is with references to letters published recently — The discourse surrounding generational differences, particularly between the Millennials (Gen Y) and Generation Z, often devolves into oversimplified stereo-types. While it is tempting to romanticise the past or critique the present, a nuanced perspective is essential to foster inter-generational empathy. I wish to reframe the debate by highlighting the unique strengths and challenges of both cohorts, as well as the shared humanity that binds them.

Born in the 1980s and ’90s, the Millennials are the bridge between tradition and modernity. They inherited a world in transition. Shaped by analogue childhoods and digital adolescences, they are often praised for their research-oriented mindset and respect for elderly footprints — the wisdom of prior gene-rations. Their moral consciousness, rooted in community-driven values, emphasises stability and incremental progress.

This generation’s ability to balance tradition with emerging technologies allowed the Millennials to navigate early globalisation and economic shifts. However, critics argue that some of them cling to outdated norms, resisting critical change in favour of nostalgic ideals.

Gen Z, born into a hyper-connected, post-recession world, thrives on adapt-ability. Fluency in emerging digital trends and emphasis on individualism reflect a pragmatic response to rapid technological and social change.

While older generations may perceive them as emotionally driven or dismissive of tradition, Gen Z’s focus on inclusivity, mental and emotional health awareness, and climate activism reveals a profound, albeit different, moral compass.

The willingness of Gen Z to challenge well-entrenched systems — from workplace hierarchies to societal norms — can be misread as irreverence, but it often stems from a sincere desire to redefine values in a fractured world.

The tendency to label the Millennials as ‘the last moral generation’, and Gen Z as the ‘spiritually shattered’ generation ignores the broader context. Both these generations have faced unprecedented pressures: Millennials grappled with crises and shifting job markets, while Gen Z is confronting algorithmic polarisation and climate anxiety. Nostalgia for the ‘human nature of the 1990s’ overlooks that era’s own flaws — rigid social hierarchies, environmental neglect and stifled dialogue on inequality.

Rather than lamenting a loss of values, we must recognise that ethics evolve. Millennials’ reverence for tradition and Gen Z’s trend-driven innovation are not mutually exclusive. The former can mentor resilience and long-term thinking, while the latter can revitalise institutions with fresh perspectives. Let us move beyond divisive narratives, and create spaces where both generations collaborate — honouring the past without fetishising it, and embracing the future without fear.

ABDUL MATEEN RAHIM

KARACHI