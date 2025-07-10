NATIONAL

Flooding risk escalates in Islamabad as heavy rains continue

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A young man was swept away by floodwaters in Islamabad on Wednesday after heavy monsoon rains led to rising fears of flash floods. The incident occurred in the Koral area, where Mohsin, the victim, was attempting to cross an overflowing seasonal stream on his motorcycle. Rescue operations were ongoing into the evening as swollen waterways surged through Rawalpindi and surrounding areas.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of continued heavy rains, forecasting thunderstorms across Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. These conditions are expected to cause heavy rainfall at isolated locations, with the possibility of flash floods and landslides, particularly in hilly regions.

The department highlighted the risk of flash flooding in various local streams and nullahs, including those in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and parts of Balochistan, such as Barkhan, Kohlu, and Sibi. The ongoing rainfall also poses a threat of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and other cities. Citizens have been urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.

