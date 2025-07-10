Disqualification reference seen as strategic move by Punjab Assembly speaker

LAHORE: The threat of disqualification references against 26 provincial assembly members is being viewed as a tactical move rather than a genuine attempt at punitive action, according to a source close to the Punjab Assembly Speaker. The source revealed that Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan is using the move as a bargaining chip to ensure smoother parliamentary operations and hold the opposition accountable for their conduct.

As per sources, the Speaker was fully aware of the potential consequences of pursuing such references but felt that the opposition’s actions during recent sessions crossed unacceptable lines. He emphasized that the reference was more of a “smokescreen” designed to push the opposition into a position where they would agree to follow parliamentary procedures.

The source further clarified that the Speaker’s focus was not on individual actions, such as those involving Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, but on preventing rowdy behavior and restoring order in the assembly. The Speaker was not intending to disqualify anyone, the source asserted, adding that if the opposition could acknowledge their behavior and take responsibility, there would be no need for further references.

While some speculated that the Speaker was backpedaling due to the political fallout, the source denied any change in position. He explained that the Speaker had always intended to send a message to the opposition about the seriousness of their conduct, using legal means to do so. The source also referenced the opposition’s eventual concession to a fine and suspension, which was seen as a compromise to avoid further escalation.

The Speaker’s actions were framed as a lesson in accountability, with the source citing the example of the Panama judgment and the opposition’s prior stance on similar matters.