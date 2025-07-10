CM Maryam orders urgent preventive measures amid urban flooding threat

Punjab CM directs Wasa officials to reach field, implement SOPs issued by PDMA

LAHORE: In response to ongoing torrential rains across Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday alerted all departments to adopt all-out measures to prevent urban flooding and ensure public safety.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, on average, Lahore received 136 mm of rain during the eight early hours of Thursday, with Nishtar Town pummeled with a record 178 mm of rain.

Iqbal Town and Paniwala Talab received 175mm rain each.

Samanabad and Naulakha localities of the city received 109 millimeters each.

The chief minister instructed relevant authorities to promptly clear both central and internal roads in all cities of the province to maintain smooth traffic flow and avoid water stagnation on roads. She stressed the need for rapid and effective drainage in low-lying areas, stressing the importance of continuous on-ground monitoring.

The CM directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials to immediately reach the field and implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) without delay.

She underscored the importance of coordinated efforts between departments to deal with the situation proactively and to protect citizens from the hazards of urban flooding.

WASA Drains Record Rainwater in Lahore Within Few Hours

Meanwhile, at the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, the administration, PDMA, WASA, and other relevant institutions remained active in the field during heavy downpours across the city. In just a few hours, the drainage process was completed from several places in the city. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was herself continuously monitoring the drainage process in the city.

Dharmapura, Ferozepur Road, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Mughalpura, and Shadman underpasses were also completely drained of rainwater. Most of the roads of Model Town, FC College, Nishtar Town, Zahoor Elahi Road underpass, Girja Chowk, and Shalamar Link Road were drained of rainwater and opened for traffic. The chief minister directed the wardens and officers to remain present in the field to ensure a smooth flow of traffic across the city.

WASA officials removed blockages in the storm drains. The process of cleaning the drains for the immediate drainage of rainwater was also completed within a few hours. WASA teams reached the roads and remained busy in draining out rainwater due to heavy downpour in several areas of the city.

The chief minister has appealed to the citizens to avoid coming on the roads unnecessarily during rainfall. She said, “I commend those dedicated WASA officials who worked for hours standing in the torrential rain to drain out rainwater across the city. Despite the unusual situation due to the torrential rain, WASA and teams of relevant institutions remained continuously busy during the performance of their duties.