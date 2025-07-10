Brad Pitt Starts New Legal Battle With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie With Shocking Demand

Brad Pitt has filed a new legal request in the Supreme Court of California, demanding access to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s private messages. The 61-year-old actor believes these communications contain crucial evidence regarding their ongoing legal battle over their French winery, Château Miraval. According to documents filed on June 30, Pitt has struggled to obtain these messages, which he claims are key to his allegations in the dispute.

The Dispute Over Château Miraval

The legal action stems from Jolie’s sale of her $64 million stake in the vineyard and property in 2021 to Yuri Shefler, the owner of SPI Group. Pitt contends that the sale violated their previous agreement, which stipulated that neither party could sell their stake without the other’s consent. As part of his legal efforts, Pitt is seeking private communications from Alexey Oliynik, a Stoli Group executive, whom he claims has direct knowledge of Jolie’s sale.

Legal Arguments and Counterclaims

Pitt’s legal documents argue that these messages are essential to understanding Jolie’s actions, claiming she sold the stake with “malice” to a party Pitt opposed. However, Oliynik has responded, stating that as a Swiss resident, he is not subject to California’s legal proceedings. A ruling on this matter is still pending from the judge.

Jolie’s legal team has defended her actions, stating in court documents that Brad refused to buy her out of the winery and pushed for a non-disclosure agreement, which they claim was intended to silence her regarding an alleged incident of abuse during a 2016 private jet flight.

Ongoing Legal Struggles and the Divorce Settlement

The former couple’s bitter legal saga culminated in a divorce settlement in December 2024, following an eight-year legal battle. Jolie’s lawyer emphasized the long and exhausting nature of the process, while Brad, in a recent interview with GQ, downplayed the significance of the divorce, stating, “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”