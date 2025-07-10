Bars challenge seniority ruling in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court Bar Association and Lahore Bar Association have separately filed intra-court appeals in the Supreme Court, challenging the ruling in the judges’ seniority case. The associations have urged the top court to declare the decision of the five-member SC bench null and void, requesting that both the ruling and subsequent steps be put on hold.

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani has decided to challenge the seniority of IHC Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar. Sources revealed that legal consultations are underway regarding the President’s decision to declare Justice Dogar as the senior-most IHC judge, while Justice Kiyani has been named senior puisne judge. This follows a ruling by the five-member SC bench, which declared the transfer of Justice Dogar to IHC as constitutional and referred the matter of seniority to the President. Five judges of the IHC have already filed an intra-court appeal against the ruling.