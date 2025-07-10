Ahsan Iqbal declares population growth and child stunting as national emergency

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, on Thursday declared the dual threat of unchecked population growth and widespread child stunting a national emergency.

He warned that these challenges are severely undermining Pakistan’s future economic competitiveness, governance capacity, and human development prospects.

Speaking at a function held in observance of World Population Day, Minister Iqbal highlighted that Pakistan is facing a critical situation, with 40% of its population suffering from stunting—a condition that not only hinders physical growth but also impairs cognitive development. He stressed that this limits the ability of affected individuals to learn and compete in a global economy.

“Stunting is not just a health issue; it is a reflection of failures in clean water access, sanitation, nutrition, education, and healthcare,” Iqbal said.

“The fact that we have sustained a 40% stunting rate over the past 40 years, while our peer countries have progressed, is a national failure.” He emphasized the need for a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach to address the issue, involving both the government and society as a whole.

In addition to stunting, Iqbal pointed to the rapid population growth as a pressing concern. He questioned whether Pakistan was prepared to support an ever-expanding population, particularly in light of challenges in providing quality education, healthcare, and employment. He called on provincial governments to take responsibility for launching population planning programs and aligning resource distribution with demographic realities.

Iqbal also discussed long-term solutions, underscoring the effectiveness of female education in controlling population growth. He pointed to global evidence showing a direct link between the education of girls and the reduction of family size.

Furthermore, he advocated for greater female participation in the workforce, which currently stands at only 23%, compared to over 50% in most developed countries.

On governance, the minister reflected on the aftermath of the 18th Constitutional Amendment. While power had been devolved to the provinces, Iqbal noted that the expected improvements in service delivery had not materialized because provinces had failed to devolve authority to district and local levels. “Lahore cannot govern all of Punjab, nor can Karachi manage all of Sindh. Without real devolution, effective governance is impossible,” he stated.

Iqbal also criticized the high turnover of officials in key social sectors, emphasizing the need for fixed tenures to ensure continuity and long-term planning. “Without stability in administration, we cannot expect results, no matter how many resources we allocate,” he concluded.