World

UAE denies Golden Visa shortcut for Indians, says claims have no legal basis

By News Desk

The UAE government has shut down recent claims circulating online that the country is offering lifetime Golden Visas to Indian nationals in exchange for an upfront payment of ₹23 lakhs. The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) clarified that the process for obtaining a Golden Visa is strictly regulated by official laws and ministerial decisions, and such claims are baseless.

The clarification follows the promotion of these claims by Rayad Group, a consultancy based outside the UAE, which suggested that anyone could obtain a Golden Visa through simplified routes and third-party consultations. The ICP emphasized that these claims have no legal standing and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE. The authority also warned that legal action would be taken against those spreading misinformation and exploiting individuals’ hopes of securing a visa.

All Golden Visa applications, the ICP reiterated, must be processed through official government channels, and no external or internal consultancy is authorized to handle such requests.

Previous article
Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen to join Pakistan’s training camp for Bangladesh T20I series
Next article
Turkiye’s defense czar, Air Chief agree to accelerate progress across various sectors of mutual interest
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

China’s 2021-2025 economic increment projected to exceed 35 trillion yuan, official...

BEIJING: China's five-year economic increment is projected to exceed 35 trillion yuan ($4.89 trillion) during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Zheng Shanjie, head...

Premier Li says Chinese economy capable of withstanding any external shocks

CM Maryam seeks comprehensive plan for first regular school bus service

China expands visa-free entry to 74 countries

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.