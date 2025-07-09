UAE denies Golden Visa shortcut for Indians, says claims have no legal basis

The UAE government has shut down recent claims circulating online that the country is offering lifetime Golden Visas to Indian nationals in exchange for an upfront payment of ₹23 lakhs. The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) clarified that the process for obtaining a Golden Visa is strictly regulated by official laws and ministerial decisions, and such claims are baseless.

The clarification follows the promotion of these claims by Rayad Group, a consultancy based outside the UAE, which suggested that anyone could obtain a Golden Visa through simplified routes and third-party consultations. The ICP emphasized that these claims have no legal standing and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE. The authority also warned that legal action would be taken against those spreading misinformation and exploiting individuals’ hopes of securing a visa.

All Golden Visa applications, the ICP reiterated, must be processed through official government channels, and no external or internal consultancy is authorized to handle such requests.