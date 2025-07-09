Turkiye’s defense czar, Air Chief agree to accelerate progress across various sectors of mutual interest

Two leaders discuss evolving regional security dynamics, ongoing defense cooperation, and prospects for future collaboration in emerging domains of warfare

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Mr. Yasar Güler called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), at Air Headquarters on Wednesday, according to the military’s media wing.

The meeting encompassed discussions on evolving regional security dynamics, progress of ongoing defense cooperation, and prospects for future collaboration in emerging domains of warfare, said a news release by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, the chief of the air staff highlighted the enduring brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, emphasizing the common aspirations and strategic convergence that bind the two nations.

He reaffirmed PAF’s steadfast resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the domains of advanced training and aerospace technologies. Both dignitaries also agreed on the establishment of dedicated joint working groups to streamline and accelerate progress across various sectors of mutual interest.

The Turkish Minister of Defense expressed sincere gratitude to the Air Chief for the warm reception and gracious hospitality extended by the Pakistan Air Force.

He lauded PAF’s exceptional performance under the insightful leadership of the air chief in the recent conflict with India, commending its operational preparedness and resolute defense of national sovereignty.

Highlighting the longstanding fraternal ties between Türkiye and Pakistan, Mr. Yasar Güler conveyed Türkiye’s earnest desire to bolster bilateral defense relations through deeper industry-to-industry collaboration.

He particularly emphasized the need to explore joint ventures in cutting-edge domains, including niche disruptive technologies, advanced avionics, and unmanned aerial systems.

The Turkish Defense Minister also expressed his appreciation for PAF’s continued support in the pilot exchange program, which he termed a vital initiative for fostering professional growth and operational understanding between the two air forces.