The overlooked crisis of road safety in Pakistan

Road traffic accidents (RTAs) present a terrifying spectacle for all. An accident, by definition, is an unexpected, unplanned and harmful event that causes injury, fatality or property damage. Road traffic safety encompasses the methods, measures and precautions designed to safeguard road users from serious harm in the event of unfortunate incident. Effective traffic safety hinges on the ‘Three Es’: Education, Enforcement and road Engineering. Collectively, these three pillars are indispensable for reducing both fatal and non-fatal accidents.

Despite being a rising public health concern, road traffic incidents are still not adequately reported. The World Health Organization estimates that every year 1.35 million people die in traffic accidents and another 20 to 50 million are injured; many of them permanently face disability. According to official data, traffic accidents in Pakistan claim the lives of between 15,000 and 16,000 persons each year, leaving over 50,000 disabled. Sadly, vulnerable road users like passengers, motorcyclists and pedestrians are involved in almost half of these fatalities. These numbers exceed the ratio of fatalities from numerous diseases and terrorist attacks, but road safety is still woefully underfunded in public policy.

An increase in fatal traffic accidents in Punjab exposes a deadly interplay of inadequate infrastructure, overloading and human error. The pattern of RTAs is bleak, with causes ranging from overcrowded buses to unlit tractor-trolleys, motorcycles and overloaded rickshaws. The risk is increased by narrow highways, lax enforcement and vehicle modifications. Despite initiatives like axle-load management by PHP 1124 and NHMP, deaths continue because of corruption and a lack of compliance. This year alone, the province of Punjab has seen a 29 percent increase in crashes, according to Rescue 1122. In the absence of funding for road safety infrastructure, more stringent laws and driver education, this situation will worsen.

There are different types of accidents such as side-impact, head–on, rollover, run-off road (ROR) crash and equipment breakdown vehicle accidents. Almost 92 percent of accidents happen due to human error, 3 percent vehicular problem, 4 percent road condition (Engineering) and 1 percent environmental factors. Population explosion and increase in traffic volume is another crucial factor of accidents on roads. The increase in the ratio of accidents is a growing threat to public health. Road traffic injuries (RTI) have a colossal impact on the survivors. Accidents cause not only fatalities, injuries but also incur economic difficulties for the families in case of death of bread winner.

There are multiple reasons for road traffic accidents. The road commuters do not bother to abide by traffic rules. The drivers of Rickshaws/Chingchees and motorcycles are mostly under age and without licence. The inadequate knowledge about traffic rules and signs is another cause of road crashes and nuisance on roads. Furthermore, the use of mobile phones, not wearing a safety helmet or seat belt makes riding hazardous and renders the rider and driver vulnerable to injuries and even death in case of accident. The infringement of one-way, jumping the red signal, violation of lane-line discipline and not maintaining safe distance cause grievous accidents on roads. Furthermore, the distraction, failure to recognize danger and unsafe environmental factors imperil the life of road commuters. Moreover, the usage of high beam lights blurs the eyesight of other side and coming drivers and causes mishap. People use to tailgate the vehicle in the dense fog; this unwise driving practice leads to rear-end collisions. Road rage and the “red mist” phenomenon are examples of how emotional instability and stress can cause people to drive recklessly, putting lives in danger. More to say, controlling anger while driving a vehicle is awfully essential to avert road accidents.

Drivers should maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front. There is a two-second golden formula to avoid rear-end collisions; that is, allow at least two seconds of lead time in normal weather conditions, and more in the event of inclement weather. Furthermore, the driver needs to watch out for erratic drivers. No matter how conscious and careful you are, it is often the mistake of other drivers that puts you in danger. Therefore, expect others to make mistakes. This way of thinking will help keep you alert to wayward and reckless drivers.

Public awareness of road safety is alarmingly low. However, the Mobile Education units of Punjab Highway Patrol, Motorway police, City Traffic police and 1122 rescue can make an unprecedented impact by inculcating road sense among road users and delivering lectures on the topic of defensive driving techniques, conducting road shows and organizing traffic awareness camps. The prevalent dire situation really necessitates enhanced mobilization of concerned departments to create sensitization and awareness in the public.

Disciplined driving is the need of the time. Traffic awareness seminars should be conducted in school, colleges, public and private universities, bus terminals, goods transport stations and business centres to impart the message of road safety awareness and the need to abide by traffic rules to students, drivers and community. Youth is the future of our country. Road safety weeks are the best option to create awareness about different traffic violations. This traffic awareness move projects through social, electronic and print media to spread the message to a larger audience. Road safety education needs to be an integral part of curricula from the level of school up to university.

Road traffic accidents are a preventable tragedy that will persist unless authorities and citizens engage in sustained, sincere, collaborative endeavours to address the root causes. Many lives can be saved and our traffic culture can be improved with a shared commitment to safer roads.

The installation of road furniture, visible road marking and traffic signals will help in mitigating accidents. The road infrastructure should be commensurate with increasing traffic volume. We need to realize that road safety is a community issue. Furthermore, the violation of traffic rules is anomic behaviour causing road traffic accidents and injuries. Road traffic accidents entails not only physical but also emotional trauma to the victim and entire family.

Furthermore, nations who have demonstrated success in reducing traffic accidents provide useful examples that should be imitated. Sweden has one of the lowest rates of road fatalities in the world as a result of its “Vision Zero” strategy, which puts human life above speed. Road safety awareness is common in Japan, which also imposes stringent driving exams and pedestrian prestige first rules. In a similar vein, the Netherlands sets the standard for bike-friendly infrastructure, traffic-calming schemes, and car-less urban planning. These countries are successful not just because they enforce the law strictly but also because they promote a culture of safety that is bolstered by stringent legislation and active public participation in road safety awareness programmes. Such evidence-based measures are necessary for Pakistan to implement in order to make its roads safer for everyone.

Highlighting the essential role of evidence-based approaches in road safety, Punjab should formalize practical research collaborations between the police and universities. By signing MOUs, police can access real-world studies; deploying traffic-flow sensors, GIS mapping of crash hotspots and behavioural surveys to uncover reckless driving patterns. Students could lead helmet campaigns and safety workshops, while scholars pilot and evaluate interventions like smart-signalling systems or redesigned intersections and traffic islands. This data-driven academic partnership empowers enforcement and infrastructure planning, transforming Punjab’s road safety efforts from reactive policing to proactive and evidence-based prevention.

However, coordinated action and a wholesome approach is necessary to reduce traffic accidents. Nevertheless, it is imperative to identify accident prone areas, upgrade pedestrian infrastructure and implement preventative measures. Additionally, the rigorous enforcement of traffic laws, which serves as a powerful deterrent against infractions, is equally crucial. This is achieved by AI-powered ANPR system, CCTV monitoring, hefty fines, vehicle impoundment, and temporary detentions of traffic violators.

However, enforcement is insufficient on its own. Road safety is a shared responsibility that necessitates civic engagement, sensibility and public awareness. The severity of the situation is clear; of the 1.35 million road traffic fatalities reported worldwide annually, an estimated 15,000 to 16,000 occur in Pakistan.

