Tax houdinis

Irrespective of which political party, or dictator, happens to be at the helm of affairs at any given point in time, the targets of political economy have always overruled economic imperatives. Those who have the muscle and the clout continue to evade taxes under state patronage. Beyond rhetoric, no government has ever done anything concrete to make the elite pay taxes. To fill the gap, all that the governments have ever done is to impose indirect taxes, which is a way of passing on the burden to those who survive from pay-cheque to pay-cheque, and those who afford nothing more than two square meals a day and some level of basic education for their children.

All through the subsequent year, they hear the usual pep talk of the ruling elite that justice would be done the next year. After all, someone has to make a sacrifice, and it seems it is their destiny to be the nation’s sacrificial lambs. The lower and middle classes of the country must be prepared to make sacrifices for the nation so that our non-tax-paying elite continue to lead their luxurious lifestyles, be beneficiaries of subsidised land allotments, play golf and, of course, spend their vacations abroad.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

LAHORE