Senators express concern over NHA’s handling of Indus Highway project

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body on Tuesday raised serious concerns about the awarding of a major highway construction contract to a blacklisted firm, questioning the transparency, procedural lapses, and funding delays surrounding the Rajanpur-Dera Ismail Khan section of the Indus Highway project.

The Senate Standing Committee on Communications, chaired by Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, grilled officials from the National Highway Authority (NHA) over the stagnant progress of the project, inadequate funding in the current PSDP, and the controversial decision to award the contract to a blacklisted contractor.

NHA officials reported that five bypasses are planned between Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. While some bypasses have secured funding, others remain pending. A total of Rs6.7 billion has been released for the project, but an additional Rs11 billion is required. Some funds for the Jampur segment have already been transferred to the national exchequer.

The committee was informed that 11 bypasses will be built under the project, with land acquisition costs estimated at Rs11 billion. However, there remains a Rs5 billion funding shortfall for land acquisition, and NHA expressed concerns that the necessary funds had not been allocated in the current fiscal year’s PSDP.

Senator Zameer Hussain raised concerns over the contractor’s history, claiming the company had been blacklisted. He questioned how the NHA board approved the contract, while Senator Saifullah Abro called it a “major blunder.” He further criticized the NHA’s handling of the situation, accusing the authority of releasing a press statement that contradicted the Senate’s media release. “NHA’s press release amounts to disrespecting the entire Senate,” he said, demanding the formation of a subcommittee to investigate.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha echoed the sentiment, calling the issue a serious blow to NHA’s reputation and insisting that any loss must be addressed. He stated he would consider resigning if the NHA could justify its actions. Senator Zameer also noted that parliament’s honor had been insulted and called for formal action.

The committee also reviewed toll fee collections for the years 2023 to 2025.