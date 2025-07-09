Rivers flowing normally amid low flood alerts

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued a flood alert on Tuesday, confirming that all major rivers, hill torrents, and streams in the province are currently flowing at normal or low flood levels.

According to the latest data, no medium or high-level flooding has been reported in any part of the province. The Indus River at Tarbela and Kalabagh is experiencing low-level flooding, with water inflow showing a decreasing trend. Meanwhile, the Chashma Barrage is also under low flood conditions, but its water inflow is on the rise.

Other major rivers, including the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej, are flowing within their normal parameters. Hill torrents in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan are also reported to be flowing normally, with no unusual water discharge.

Additionally, all major nullahs are at regular levels, posing no immediate threat to surrounding areas.

The PDMA has advised residents, particularly those in low-lying and riverside areas, to remain cautious and adhere to the instructions of local district administrations and the PDMA. In case of an emergency, the public has been urged to contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.

The latest figures from the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) indicate stable water levels at key locations. At Tarbela, the Indus River is receiving an inflow of 287,700 cusecs, with an outflow of 282,100 cusecs. At Mangla, the Jhelum River is receiving an inflow of 22,000 cusecs with an outflow of 8,000 cusecs. The Chashma Barrage is seeing an inflow of 364,000 cusecs and an outflow of 345,800 cusecs. Head Marala on the Chenab River has an inflow of 71,300 cusecs and an outflow of 44,300 cusecs, while the Kabul River in Nowshera is maintaining equal inflow and outflow of 50,400 cusecs.

Reservoir levels across the three major dams remain stable, with Tarbela at 1,521.06 feet (storing 4.144 million acre-feet) and Mangla at 1,180.90 feet (storing 3.145 million acre-feet).