Premier Li says Chinese economy capable of withstanding any external shocks

RIO DE JANEIRO: Chinese Premier Li Qiang Tuesday said that the Chinese economy is fully capable of withstanding any external shocks and achieving long-term stable growth.

Meeting with representatives of Chinese enterprises operating in Brazil, Li said that since the year’s beginning, the Chinese economy has held up under pressure and maintained sustained and positive momentum.

Participants included local branch chiefs of Bank of China, Great Wall Motor, State Grid, Goldwind Sci & Tech, China’s leading food trader COFCO, Gree Electric Appliances, Dahua Technology and ZTT Group.

After listening to the remarks from the participants, Li said that in recent years, Chinese enterprises have accelerated their pace of going global and improved their capabilities for international operations, playing an increasingly important role in boosting domestic economy.

Li said the first half of the year has witnessed the resilience of China’s economic growth with potential in domestic demand and bright spots in innovation.

Noting that the Chinese economy will always provide staunch support for Chinese companies operating overseas, the premier said the government will provide better services and guarantees for enterprises, strengthen the building of various mechanisms and platforms for economic and trade cooperation, and improve the overseas comprehensive service system.

He added that greater policy support will be introduced in such areas as policy consultation, finance, credit insurance and security, in order to create a better environment for enterprises and better facilitate their development.

The current global economic and trade landscape is undergoing profound changes with the rise of unilateralism and protectionism, and increasing trade and investment barriers, Li noted. At the same time, a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation is further advancing, presenting both challenges and opportunities for enterprises, he added.

Li said he hopes Chinese companies can adapt to the trend and take proactive actions. They should build strong brands, strengthen planning, and enhance the global competitiveness of “Made in China” and “Created in China,” he said.

It is essential to cultivate the local markets deeply by providing consumers with more products and services that meet market demand, the premier said, adding that Chinese companies should use Brazil as a platform to expand into the broader Latin American market and strive for greater development.

Li said that Chinese enterprises must respect local laws, regulations and cultural practices, operate in compliance with legal requirements, actively undertake social responsibilities, and strive to forge a responsible and accountable image.

Participants said Chinese enterprises will give full play to their own strengths and characteristics, enhance cooperation, effectively respond to various challenges, take root locally and remain committed to operating in compliance with laws and regulations.

They also vowed to continue to expand their presence in sectors such as finance, energy, agriculture and scientific and technological innovation, uphold the positive image of Chinese enterprises overseas, contribute to building closer economic and trade ties between China and Brazil as well as other Latin American countries, and better achieve mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.