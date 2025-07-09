PM calls for action plan to boost agricultural production

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed relevant authorities to develop a comprehensive action plan aimed at boosting agricultural production and introducing necessary reforms in the sector.

Chairing a review meeting on the agriculture sector’s performance and ongoing reforms, the prime minister emphasized that improving agricultural productivity, adding value, and increasing exports of agricultural products are top priorities for the government. He requested that a short- and long-term action plan be presented, focusing on modern agricultural machinery, quality seeds, crop planning, and accessible loans for farmers.

To enhance per-acre crop yield, the prime minister called for the strengthening of agricultural research centers. He also stressed the importance of modern research through public-private partnerships in these centers and urged the government to benefit from internationally renowned experts to effectively implement artificial intelligence and modern technology in agriculture.

The meeting reviewed the production of major Rabi and Kharif crops, the challenges faced by farmers, and a proposed roadmap for future improvements. Discussions also covered the impact of climate change on agriculture and the progress made on the implementation of government reforms.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a high-level meeting with top industrialists and business leaders, reaffirming his government’s commitment to economic stability, export-led growth, and private sector facilitation.

During the interactive session, business leaders praised the prime minister’s leadership and his economic team’s efforts in stabilizing the country’s financial outlook. They specifically commended the successful conclusion of a critical IMF agreement and the introduction of a pro-business budget.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of collaborative policy-making, crediting the economic stabilization to the efforts of his team. He stated that the next goal was to drive Pakistan toward sustained growth, boost exports, create jobs, and attract foreign investment. He reiterated that future development would rely on domestic resource mobilization, reducing dependency, and making Pakistan self-reliant.

PM Shehbaz also announced that he would hold monthly meetings with the business community to ensure regular consultations and collective ownership of economic reforms. “We will consult private sector experts across every domain. This long journey of progress demands mutual effort and determination,” he said.

The industrialists acknowledged the business-friendly budget and appreciated ongoing reforms in taxation and customs clearance systems, particularly the improvements in FBR’s digitalization and transparency at ports. They also highlighted the need for enhanced facilitation for exporters and investors and urged policy alignment to encourage foreign direct investment.