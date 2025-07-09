NATIONAL

Mahrang remanded to 10-day custody

By News Desk

QUETTA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta has granted police a 10-day physical remand of Dr. Mahrang Baloch, the head of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), along with five other members of the group.

The decision extends their ongoing detention, which has already lasted over three months. During Tuesday’s hearing, the six detained BYC members, including Dr. Mahrang, were presented before Judge Saadat Bazai. The court approved the prosecutor’s request for the extension, allowing investigators more time to continue their questioning. The other detainees include Gulzadi, Bebow Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, Ghaffar Baloch, and Beberg Baloch.

The detainees were represented in court by Advocates Israr Baloch and Shoaib Baloch, who argued against the prolonged detention. However, the judge sided with the state, emphasizing the necessity of further inquiry.

The BYC, which has been active in advocating against enforced disappearances in Balochistan since 2018, has been under increasing scrutiny by law enforcement. Dr. Mahrang and her colleagues were initially arrested in March after a protest near Quetta’s Civil Hospital turned tense. Authorities have accused them of inciting public disorder and clashing with police during the demonstration.

