Kate Middleton And Prince William Suffer Major Blow As Longtime Associate Abruptly Ends Tenure

Kate Middleton and Prince William are saying goodbye to one of their most trusted staff members, Natasha Archer, who has decided to leave after more than 15 years of working with the royal couple. Archer, who has played a key role in the couple’s public life, will be leaving Kensington Palace to establish her own private consultancy. The Waleses’ household has expressed their best wishes to Archer as she embarks on her new business venture.

A Longstanding Relationship with Kate Middleton

Archer began working with Middleton and Prince William in 2010 as a personal assistant, quickly becoming a familiar and vital presence in their team. Over time, Archer grew particularly close to Kate Middleton, evolving from a personal assistant into her unofficial stylist. In fact, Archer played a pivotal role in shaping Middleton’s evolving fashion sense, helping her step out of her style shell.

A 2014 insider revealed that Archer had encouraged Kate to take more fashion risks, helping the princess source clothes and try on hundreds of dresses. As a result, Middleton’s style became bolder, with shorter hemlines and more adventurous choices.

A New Role and Promotion Before Departure

Last summer, Middleton promoted Archer to senior private executive assistant, recognizing her loyalty and discretion. Archer’s appointment was seen as a way for Kate to thank her for years of dedication, with sources describing Archer as a key figure in the household.

Before joining the Waleses, Archer had worked in the private office of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. She is married to Getty royal photographer Chris Jackson, with whom she shares two children.