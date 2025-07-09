Opinion

Karachi Collapse

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
The latest Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Index has ranked Karachi 170th out of 173 cities. Sadly, this comes as no surprise to those of us who live here. I have travelled across Pakistan, and I can say with confidence that no other major city is in such a poor state. Karachi no longer feels like a city; it feels like a vast, neglected slum.

Every day we deal with broken roads, garbage piling up, and water and electricity shortages. Despite all this, the Sindh government keeps making tall claims. But the truth is plain to see. The provincial government’s performance is all around us, and it is pathetic. Karachi has incredible potential, and its people are hardworking and resilient.

We need serious action and real leadership before things get even worse. The recent Karachi ranking should be an eye-opener for the Sindh government. But I think this is something too much to ask.

SAAD ALI

KARACHI

