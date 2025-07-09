India using state-sponsored terrorism as a policy to destabilise Pakistan: DG ISPR

Ajit Doval is the ‘mastermind’ behind New Delhi’s network of state-sponsored terrorism: Military spokesperson

Reiterates Pakistan views any aggression against its sovereign territory as a direct threat to regional stability

RAWALPINDI: India is using state-sponsored terrorism as a policy against Pakistan, especially in Balochistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera TV, the military spokesperson said India’s support for terrorist activities is aimed at destabilizing Pakistan’s security, particularly in the volatile region of Balochistan.

“These nefarious designs of India are a systematic conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan, especially in Balochistan,” he said. He added that India had admitted multiple times to supporting terrorism within Pakistan.

Lt Gen Chaudhry reiterated that Pakistan views any aggression against its sovereign territory as a direct threat to regional stability.

“India’s political leadership has repeatedly admitted to supporting terrorism in Pakistan,” said Gen Chaudhry, naming Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor, as the mastermind behind New Delhi’s network of state-sponsored terrorism.

The military spokesperson also referred to the recent attack in Waziristan, claimed by the proscribed TTP, which martyred 16 Pakistani soldiers and injured over 20 others.

Pakistan has consistently maintained that India is directly involved in such attacks. “India is supporting and financing terrorist activities in Pakistan,” reiterated Lt-Gen Chaudhry while speaking to Al Jazeera TV.

The term ‘Khawarij’ has been widely used by Pakistan’s military and media recently to refer to armed groups that attack the state and its military forces.

“The current Fitna al-Khawarij is a continuation of the misguided ideology that has historically led to the killing of Muslims under a false religious narrative,” he said.

In Islam, only the state has the authority to wage holy war (jihad) or engage in combat, and no individual, organisation, or group has this power, he said.

“The Khawarij have no relation to Islam, humanity, Pakistan, or Pakistani traditions,” maintained Gen Chaudhry.

DG ISPR added that the term Fitna al-Hindustan was used in Pakistan to describe terrorists supported by India. “Fitna al-Hindustan is particularly active in destabilizing the country, especially in the province of Balochistan,” he said.

He emphasized that several countries, including the United States and Canada, have acknowledged Indian state-sponsored terrorism on their soil.

Referring to the country’s nuclear capability, the senior army general maintained that Pakistan was a responsible and declared nuclear power and its nuclear program was completely secure. “Our nuclear capability is invincible, and no one can dare to target our nuclear program,” he added.

The army spokesperson also spoke about broader geopolitical issues, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Iran in the face of Israeli aggression. “Pakistan stands firmly with Iran in these challenging times.”