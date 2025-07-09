Imran seeks early hearing of £190m case appeal

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have filed an application with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting an expedited hearing of their appeals to suspend their convictions in the £190 million case.

Earlier this year, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were convicted in the high-profile case, with Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in prison and Bushra Bibi handed a seven-year jail term. The verdict, delivered by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, was announced in a courtroom at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. Along with their prison sentences, the court also imposed fines of Rs1 million on Imran Khan and Rs500,000 on Bushra Bibi.