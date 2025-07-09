Imran Khan plans anti-govt protest to reach ‘peak’ on August 5

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), aims for his party’s anti-government protest to “hit peak” on August 5, marking two years since his imprisonment, according to his sister Aleema Khan.

Imran Khan had instructed PTI to launch the movement against the government after the 10th of Muharram, Aleema said, adding that the party would now unveil its strategy following the end of Muharram. She claimed that the protest would be led by Khan from jail, with the PTI founder criticizing party leadership for their situation, saying, “I am free in prison while they are imprisoned outside.”

Aleema confirmed that the family is aware of the protest plans, although she withheld specific details about the demonstration, stating that they would reveal the full plan at an appropriate time. She hinted that the protest route, which could begin from Peshawar and proceed to Lahore, would be decided and disclosed by the party.

Meanwhile, Aleema alleged that 26 PTI lawmakers in Punjab were suspended to “appease Maryam Nawaz,” referring to the Punjab Chief Minister’s influence. She also stated that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra have been placed in solitary confinement at Adiala Jail, claiming Khan has not seen his personal physician for the past 10 months. Additionally, she accused the Punjab Chief Minister of enforcing restrictive measures on the ex-premier while in jail.

Khan’s other sister, Noreen Niazi, confirmed that he is in good health, though she revealed that jail authorities have denied him access to television, newspapers, and reading materials for the past week.

Regarding the party’s planned protests, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram explained that protests were initially postponed due to the Iran-Israel war and later delayed out of respect for Muharram. He clarified that in the first phase, demonstrations would be held in provinces and districts.

When asked about KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement that he would carry weapons for self-defense during the protests, Akram said Gandapur meant that everyone has the right to self-defense. He also mentioned that Imran Khan had specifically directed Gandapur to lead the protest.