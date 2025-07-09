Humaira Asghar’s Father Refuses to Accept Body After Postmortem Completion

The father of model and actress Humaira Asghar has declined to accept her body following the completion of a postmortem examination, police confirmed on Wednesday. The 35-year-old actress, who was found dead in her flat in Karachi’s Defence Phase 6 on Monday, had been living in isolation since 2018, and her body showed signs of having been deceased for nearly a month before being discovered.

The Body’s Condition and Investigations

Upon finding Asghar’s remains, police noted significant decomposition, indicating her death occurred much earlier than expected. The body has since been placed in cold storage as investigators await chemical analysis results to determine the exact cause of death. Police retrieved data from her mobile phone, but further investigation is ongoing. While initial findings suggest a natural death, authorities are leaving no stone unturned in exploring all possibilities.

Family’s Distance and Father’s Refusal

SSP South Mahrooz Ali stated that Humaira had stopped paying rent on her apartment in early 2024 and had been living in complete isolation. After discovering the body, police reached out to the family, but Asghar’s father refused to accept the remains, revealing that he had severed ties with his daughter. Despite attempts to encourage him to come to Karachi, no further contact has been made from the family.

Humaira Asghar’s Career and Personal Struggles

Humaira Asghar, known for her work as a model and for her appearance on the reality TV show Tamasha, had largely withdrawn from the public eye in recent years. Her tragic death, coupled with her family’s rejection, has highlighted the often hidden struggles faced by individuals in the entertainment industry.