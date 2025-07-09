Dozens missing after floods on Nepal-China border

KATHMANDU: Torrential rains in China’s Tibet region have caused severe flooding in the Bhote Koshi River, washing away the “Friendship Bridge” that connects China and Nepal, with dozens of people still missing.

Officials reported that at least 18 people are missing in Nepal, while China’s official Xinhua news agency stated that 11 individuals remain unaccounted for on the Chinese side of the mountainous border region. Among the missing in Nepal are six Chinese workers and three police officers. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) confirmed the loss, adding that eight electric cars and a small hydroelectric plant were also swept away.

Experts suggest that the flood might have been triggered by an overflowing glacial lake in Tibet, as there had been no significant rainfall in the river’s catchment area in the preceding 24 hours. The deluge has disrupted trade between Nepal and China due to the destruction of the bridge, which was an important link between the two countries.

The missing Chinese workers were employed at an Inland Container Depot in Rasuwa district, about 80 kilometers north of Kathmandu. Arjun Paudel, a senior official, reported that containers with goods imported from China had also been swept away. He described the situation as a significant loss, and recovery operations are ongoing.

Nepal’s army has rescued 11 people, and search and rescue efforts are continuing. China has been increasing its investment in Nepal, with contributions to infrastructure projects such as roads, power plants, and hospitals.

In the wake of the flooding, Nepal’s weather forecasting department is collaborating with Sentinel Asia, an international disaster management initiative, to determine the cause and impact of the flooding. Meanwhile, China is grappling with heavy rains and flash floods, while preparing for an impending tropical storm.

In Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority reported that at least 79 people, including 38 children, have died in recent floods and rain-related incidents, prompting new alerts for flash flooding and glacial lake outbursts in the northern and northwestern regions.