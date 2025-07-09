China expands visa-free entry to 74 countries

China has recently introduced a visa-free entry policy for citizens of 74 countries, allowing them to visit for up to 30 days without a visa. This expansion has resulted in a surge in foreign visitors, with over 20 million people entering China visa-free in 2024—more than double the previous year’s numbers.

Countries from Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Oceania have been included in this new initiative. Notable additions include France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan. The policy will expand further to 75 countries by July 16, 2025, with Azerbaijan joining the list.

Despite its strong ties with China, Pakistan is not included in the list of countries whose citizens can enter China visa-free. Several other South Asian and African countries are also excluded from this privilege.

For those not on the 30-day visa-free list, China offers a 10-day visa-free transit option at select ports. However, Pakistani citizens are not eligible for this either, unlike nationals from countries like the United States, Canada, the UK, and Sweden.