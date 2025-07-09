79 lives lost to monsoon floods, K-P hit hardest

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: The ongoing monsoon season has claimed at least 79 lives, including 38 children, in floods and rain-related incidents such as landslides and house collapses, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA issued fresh warnings for flash flooding and glacial lake outbursts in the northern and northwestern regions of Pakistan, particularly in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as rising temperatures exacerbate the situation. The authorities have reported that the Indus River in Torghar and Jabba nullah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have claimed the lives of two boys who drowned. Additionally, heavy landslides blocked the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Gonar Farm and Mola Dad Pari area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains the most vulnerable province to the monsoon crisis, with critical infrastructural gaps and poor governance worsening the impact of the floods. The province has suffered extensive damage, with over 29 lives lost, widespread destruction to infrastructure, and severe flooding exacerbated by a lack of water management systems. These floods, though annual occurrences, highlight the province’s vulnerability, especially in its economic centers.

Notably, K-P’s famous tourist destinations, including Swat, Kalam, and Chitral, are among the hardest hit. These areas, heavily reliant on tourism for economic survival, have seen significant damage to roads, bridges, hotels, and entire villages. The floods have not only disrupted the tourism industry but have also devastated livelihoods and local economies. The rugged terrain has hindered rescue and reconstruction efforts, with effective preventative measures still lacking.

Other districts in K-P, such as Mohmand, have also reported severe losses, with livestock and crops destroyed in the heavy rains. Flooded roads have isolated communities, while power outages have further worsened the crisis.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted widespread rain and thundershowers across the country, including heavy falls in several regions, particularly in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and parts of Balochistan. The department has issued warnings for flash floods, landslides, and urban flooding in low-lying areas of cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Peshawar. Authorities have urged the public to take necessary precautions.

The PMD also predicts that temperatures will remain high, with hot and humid conditions expected in Sindh and parts of Balochistan. However, rain and thunderstorms are anticipated in isolated areas of these regions, with heavy falls likely at certain places.