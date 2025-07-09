NATIONAL

149 arrested in Faisalabad Ponzi scheme raid

By News Desk

LAHORE: In a coordinated operation with law enforcement agencies, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) raided an illegal call centre in Faisalabad, apprehending 149 individuals believed to be involved in Ponzi schemes.

The call centre, located in Shangla Hill on Shahkot Road, is reportedly owned by a former chairman of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) board of directors. During the raid, 149 individuals, including both locals and foreigners, were found working at the facility and were arrested on the spot.

Among those detained, 78 are Pakistani nationals, while 73 are foreign nationals. Seven cases, including charges of fraud and deception, have been filed against the arrested individuals. Malik Tahseen Awan, a key suspect in all seven cases, is currently being pursued by authorities, with further raids underway to capture him.

