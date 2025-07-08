The sound of silence

I recently attended a professional development event that brought together a diverse group of attendess men and women from various industries and backgrounds. At first glance, the gathering appeared to reflect progress: inclusion, diversity, and collaboration. However, what unfolded during the session left me disheartened and frustrated. It served as a reminder that while there is a visible respect for women in professional spaces, true inclusivity especially in practice still has a long way to go.

Unfortunately, the session was poorly planned. Although women were present in the audience, every activity, example, and interaction seemed designed exclusively with men in mind. From the outset, it was clear that no consideration had been given to creating an inclusive environment. As a woman in attendance, I felt not only excluded but deeply uncomfortable. The discomfort did not stem from being in the minority a familiar experience for many women in male-dominated fields like engineering but from the blatant disregard for gender sensitivity.

Throughout the session, patriarchal jokes were made, often at the expense of women. These were neither harmless nor humorous; they were offensive, tone-deaf, and entirely inappropriate for a professional setting. Even more disturbing was the casual manner in which they were delivered—and the laughter that followed from most of the male participants. The few women present—accomplished, experienced professionals were visibly uneasy, their confidence evidently shaken. Some made efforts to engage, but gradually withdrew as the environment failed to foster equal participation. A handful of men noticed the imbalance and attempted to advocate for fairness and respect, but the dominant group, which appeared unwilling to examine its own behavior, quickly dismissed them directly or indirectly.

This experience was a powerful and painful reminder of why gender equity remains such a critical and urgent issue in our society, particularly in professional environments. In sectors like engineering and technology, where women remain significantly underrepresented, such experiences can be especially disheartening. They echo the early challenges many women face in their careers: often being the only woman in the room, constantly needing to prove their capabilities, working twice as hard for recognition, and confronting biases rooted not in merit, but in gender.

There is often hope that things are moving in the right direction that professional spaces are becoming more inclusive and equitable. Many individuals do actively foster such environments by mentoring young women, advocating for diversity, and ensuring all voices are heard and respected, regardless of gender. Yet, experiences like this serve as sobering reminders that progress is not as widespread as it may appear. The attitudes encountered are not isolated; they remain deeply embedded in professional culture.

What is most disheartening is realizing that many young women entering the workforce today continue to face the same challenges that previous generations encountered. Despite some areas of progress, the underlying structures of bias and inequality remain largely intact. This persistent reality is not only disappointing it is deeply discouraging.

We must understand that the gender gap cannot be closed through token gestures or one-time diversity initiatives. It requires sustained, systemic change. The first step toward that change is acknowledging the problem. Too often, concerns about gender bias are dismissed as exaggerated or irrelevant. But those of us who experience it know the reality all too well.

In societies like ours, where patriarchal norms are deeply entrenched, the burden of change cannot fall solely on women’s shoulders. Men especially those in leadership positions must become active participants in the movement toward gender equity. They must be willing to listen, to learn, and to challenge the behaviors and mindsets that perpetuate inequality.

Achieving gender equity is not just a matter of social justice it is an economic imperative. In a country grappling with economic instability, the exclusion of women from key industries and leadership roles is not only unjust but also inefficient. We cannot afford to overlook the contributions of half our population. When women are empowered to participate fully in the economy, societies thrive. Yet with the current slow pace of gender awareness and inclusivity, we are hindering our own development.

It is time to move beyond surface-level solutions and commit to deep, meaningful change. Gender awareness and sensitivity must be integrated across all sectors especially education, industry, and policy. Gender studies should be made a compulsory subject from school through university, just like religious studies. Early education plays a crucial role in shaping mindsets.

Teaching children to value all genders equally helps lay the foundation for a society that not only upholds equality in principle but actively practices inclusivity and equity in everyday and professional life.

Beyond awareness, professional environments must turn intention into action by creating spaces where women are not only present but are genuinely included and supported. In fields like engineering and IT where gender disparities remain stark proactive measures are essential. Creating safe, inclusive, and equitable work environments, where all voices are heard and respected, should not be a mere policy statement it must become a cultural standard embedded in daily practice.

Of course, it is important to recognize that progress is being made. There are individuals and organizations actively working to close the gender gap, sometimes at great personal and professional cost. These trailblazers both women and men are our hope. Their efforts, though they may seem small in the grand scheme, matter. They create ripples that can eventually lead to waves of transformative change. And so, while this recent experience was disappointing, it also strengthened my resolve. I am reminded of why we must continue to speak up, even when it is uncomfortable. Why we must challenge the status quo, even when it resists. And why we must support one another especially women just beginning their professional journeys.

One can hope for a future where no woman walks into a room and feels invisible, unheard, or out of place. A future where no young professional is made to question her abilities, diminish her presence, or conform to a space never designed to include her. A future where workplaces are not only diverse in numbers but inclusive in culture where leadership reflects the richness of different perspectives, and where policies are not performative but truly transformative. A future where respect, opportunity, and equity are not demands, but values inherently upheld. Those days are coming but only if we continue working toward them. Change doesn’t just happen. We build it together.