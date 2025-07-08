Texas Flash Floods Leave Over 100 Dead, With Search for Missing Ongoing

More than 100 people have been killed by flash floods in Texas, with several still missing, including girls from a summer camp. The floods, which struck over the Fourth of July weekend, wreaked havoc along the Guadalupe River near San Antonio, sparking a massive search-and-rescue operation. Authorities are facing tough questions about preparedness and the speed of their response.

Floods Hit During Holiday Weekend, Catching Many Off Guard

The flash floods worsened late at night, catching many unaware during the holiday weekend. The Texas Hill Country, known for its dry soil and flood-prone terrain, is particularly vulnerable to sudden, intense rains. On Friday, heavy rainfall—most of it falling in the early hours—pushed the Guadalupe River to dangerous levels. By 4 a.m. Friday, officials had issued an urgent warning, predicting a catastrophic flood event. In just 45 minutes, the river rose by 26 feet (8 meters), overwhelming the area.

Death Toll Rises as Search Efforts Intensify

As of Monday, authorities confirmed that at least 104 people had died in the floodwaters, including 28 children. In Kerr County, the epicenter of the disaster, search teams discovered 84 bodies. Ten girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the river, are still missing. The devastating toll from the flood has left many families and former campers grieving.

Governor Greg Abbott stated that 41 people were still unaccounted for statewide, though local officials have refrained from giving an exact number of missing persons. Search-and-rescue teams continue scouring the region, with over 1,000 volunteers participating in the effort.

Criticism of Flood Warnings and Preparedness

Survivors have described the floods as a “pitch black wall of death,” and many have criticized the lack of emergency alerts. Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly stated that no one anticipated such severe flooding, referring to it as a “100-year flood.” However, local officials have long known about the region’s flood risk. A county report last year warned that future flooding events could be even worse, but the county’s response was inadequate.

Many have questioned why residents and summer camps weren’t notified earlier. There were reports of poor cell service and downed communication towers, which may have delayed critical emergency messages. Authorities are now focusing on improving communication systems for future crises.

Ongoing Recovery Efforts and Future Flood Mitigation Plans

The aftermath of the floods is devastating. Entire campgrounds have been washed away, and homes have been torn from their foundations. Kerr County officials warn that recovery will take years, as the destruction is monumental.

Despite the ongoing recovery, officials are considering improvements to flood warning systems, similar to tornado alerts. However, some residents have opposed the proposal due to its high cost. Governor Abbott has pledged to support the region’s rebuilding efforts and will visit the flood zone later this week.