Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf Miss Out as Pakistan Announce Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh, set to begin on July 20 in Dhaka.

In the absence of regular T20I captain Babar Azam, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha will lead the Pakistan side. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf have been sidelined due to injuries. Shadab, who has been struggling with a shoulder issue, recently underwent successful surgery in the United Kingdom and is expected to take several weeks to recover. Fast bowler Haris Rauf, on the other hand, is ruled out after sustaining a Grade 1 hamstring injury while playing for the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament in the United States.

Promising pacer Salman Mirza, who impressed selectors with his performance for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 9, has been included in the squad. Mirza claimed nine wickets in four matches, with an average of 15.00 and an economy rate of 9.64.

The squad features a mix of youth and experience, including left-handed opener Saim Ayub, middle-order batter Khushdil Shah, and the spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan is set to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16, and all three T20Is will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 20, 22, and 24. In their previous meeting in May this year, Pakistan swept Bangladesh 3-0 in the T20I series.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim