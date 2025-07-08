NATIONAL

Quetta ATC grants 10-day physical remand for BYC leaders including Dr. Mahrang Baloch

By News Desk

QUETTA: A Quetta Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) On Tuesday extended the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief Dr. Mahrang Baloch and other prominent organisers of the group, granting them a 10-day physical remand in police custody.

This decision follows the extension of their previous three-month detention.

Dr. Mahrang and several BYC members were arrested in March for allegedly “attacking” the Quetta Civil Hospital and “inciting violence,” one day after the group had faced a police crackdown for protesting against enforced disappearances. The BYC, a Baloch advocacy group, has been vocal against enforced disappearances since its establishment in 2018.

Mahrang is currently held at the Hudda District Prison in Quetta under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance of March 22, which allows authorities to detain individuals deemed to pose a threat to public order.

The remand hearing also saw other BYC organisers, including Sibghatullah Shah, Beberg Baloch, Ghaffar Baloch, Gulzadi, and Beebow Baloch, being sent into 10-day police custody.

In June, Mahrang’s sister, Nadia Baloch, filed an appeal against the rejection of her petition seeking her sister’s release under the MPO. The appeal, filed before the Supreme Court, claimed that the detention order was in violation of constitutional principles, law, and factual circumstances.

Nadia further argued that the repeated unlawful detention and labelling of Mahrang as a supporter of militants were part of a systematic effort to silence her voice on behalf of the missing persons.

Earlier in June, the Kech chapter of the BYC staged a three-day hunger strike outside the Turbat Press Club to protest the arrests of its leadership. However, constitutional petitions for the release of the detained activists were rejected by the Balochistan High Court in May.

Previous article
Legacy of Abdul Sattar Edhi continues to inspire, nine years after his passing
Next article
Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield Announce Relationship With PDA-Filled Appearance At Wimbledon
News Desk
News Desk

48 COMMENTS

  26. Zohran Mamdani’s advocacy for public power includes support for “community choice aggregation” programs that allow municipalities to pool buying power to purchase renewable energy, but with a demand for public ownership of the generation assets themselves. — The Mamdani Post mamdanipost.com

  33. On the politics of knowledge production, Zohran Mamdani champions participatory action research, where academics partner with community organizations to study issues like displacement or pollution, producing knowledge for organizing, not just publication. — The Mamdani Post mamdanipost.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

CELEBRITY

Navin Waqar explains her approach to playing a minority role on...

Navin Waqar is one of Pakistan’s most respected television actors, widely remembered for her performance as Sara in the hit drama Humsafar. Over the...

Low pass rate highlights challenges for foreign medical graduates in Pakistan

Chinese tourist found dead after fall from Islamabad apartment building

British-Pakistani woman jailed for over two decades in major heroin smuggling case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.