Punjab govt striving for ease and convenience of the masses: CM Maryam

Chief Minister inaugurates Rs8.77b Nawaz Sharif flyover and GPO Chowk Underpass on Mall Road in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Tuesday inaugurated two major traffic infrastructure projects in Rawalpindi, declaring them a historic milestone for the city’s long-standing traffic woes, according to a handout from the Punjab DGPR.

The Rs8.77 billion mega initiative includes the Nawaz Sharif Flyover on Adiala Road and the GPO Chowk Underpass on Mall Road, a Chief Minister’s Office statement said.

The projects, completed in record time with high construction standards, were formally opened to the public amidst a warm public welcome, with people showering flower petals and chanting slogans as the chief minister arrived. Maryam Nawaz responded by waving to the cheering crowd.

Flanked by Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Malik Sohaib Bharat and C&W Secretary Sohail Ashraf, the Chief Minister was briefed on the details of the developments, which form part of 67 road projects covering 607 kilometres in Rawalpindi, 51 of which have already been completed.

The Nawaz Sharif Flyover, beginning at Kachhari Chowk on Adiala Road, is expected to handle over 300,000 vehicles daily, significantly easing congestion for traffic coming from GT Road, Ring Road, and Chakri Interchange Motorway. A two-kilometre service road has also been built around the flyover to support smoother traffic flow.

“Commuters from areas like Gorakhpur, Adiala, Khalsa Khurd, Dhalan, Jarrar Camp, and Dhok Awan will benefit from the reduced travel time,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that the project could save the public over an hour in travel time and millions in fuel costs.

Similarly, the GPO Chowk Underpass, which includes the first-of-its-kind intelligent signal system, will facilitate the passage of more than 200,000 vehicles daily along the Mall Road–TM Chowk signal-free corridor. The two-kilometer-long underpass ensures easier access to the National Highway N-5 via Kashmir Road and will also ease movement toward major medical facilities like CMH, MH, and AFIC.

A dedicated pedestrian underpass near AFIC has also been constructed for public convenience, while the underpass will significantly improve access to Saddar Bazaar, Yellow Station, and nearby neighborhoods.

“The flyover and underpass are not just development projects; they are game-changers for Rawalpindi,” said Maryam Nawaz. “These projects are for the people, and their ease and convenience is my government’s top priority.”

She also announced upcoming remodeling of Kachhari Road and Mall Road and praised all institutions involved for completing the projects with commitment and efficiency.

“The Awami Fly project will go down in history as a landmark initiative for the people of Rawalpindi,” the Chief Minister concluded.