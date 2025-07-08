Prince William Ignores Prince Harry’s Attempts to Reconnect As Royal Feud Escalates

Prince William is reportedly ignoring his younger brother, Prince Harry, fueling speculation about the state of their relationship. According to sources, William is not responding to Harry’s calls, texts, or messages, effectively ghosting him, which has sparked reactions from royal fans and critics alike.

People magazine reports that although the rift between the two brothers is significant, it is not considered irreparable. The situation could be mended, according to insiders, if William would just pick up the phone and engage with Harry. However, as of now, William seems unwilling to make that move.

Prince Harry, who has previously referred to William as both his “beloved brother and arch-nemesis,” appears to have made several attempts to reconnect, but with no success. Royal fans speculate that Harry might have tried reaching out during key moments, such as when Prince Charles announced his diagnosis or when Kate Middleton made her cancer announcement, but William allegedly ignored those efforts.

Critics have voiced concerns over William’s behavior, accusing him of deliberately distancing himself from his brother and putting out false narratives about Harry. Some argue that Harry has given William the space he asked for, while others believe William is letting his personal feelings cloud his judgment. One critic commented, “This is just William being petty and putting lies out there about Harry.”

Amid the ongoing tensions, some observers question why Harry would continue to reach out to William after several ignored attempts, while others believe Harry’s messages were brief and likely limited to moments of concern, like Kate’s surgery.

The public’s reaction highlights the ongoing fascination with the royal family’s internal conflicts, with many wondering if and when the two brothers will find a way to bridge the gap.