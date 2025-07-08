Katie Holmes’ Shocking Reaction to Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ Romance Goes Viral

Katie Holmes caused a stir among fans with a subtle reaction to the news of her ex-husband Tom Cruise’s rumored romance with Ana de Armas. The 46-year-old actress made waves when she liked a post on Instagram discussing Cruise and de Armas’s recent helicopter ride in London. The post, shared by Daily Mail, detailed the couple’s romantic outing just before de Armas’s 37th birthday celebration.

Fans Quickly Notice and Speculate

An observant fan was quick to point out that Holmes had liked the post, prompting a flurry of comments speculating about her reaction. However, the like was quickly removed, leading to further intrigue. “Katie Holmes liked this post,” one commenter noted, while another asked, “Did anyone else notice that Katie Holmes liked the post?”

Tom and Katie’s Past and Daughter Suri’s Bold Move

Holmes and Cruise, who share a 19-year-old daughter, Suri, divorced in 2012 after six years of marriage. Recently, Suri made headlines when she removed her father’s last name from her identity and chose to adopt her mother’s middle name, Noelle, instead.