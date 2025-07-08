Kate Middleton’s Royal Workload Causes Her More Frustration Amid Ongoing Health Issues

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is reportedly feeling more frustrated than ever before due to her overwhelming workload within the royal family. With her royal engagements ramping up, it seems that a day doesn’t go by without her making a public appearance or attending an official event. The constant demands have left her feeling overworked, and it’s clear that the pressure is taking a toll.

The Growing Expectations on Kate Middleton

As the future queen of England, the royal family relies on Kate Middleton now more than ever. With a focus on her becoming the face of the monarchy, her workload has only intensified. In comparison to figures like Queen Camilla, who has been kept more in the background, Kate finds herself carrying the heavy burden of public duties. Despite not being queen yet, she often feels like she is doing more work than even those in higher positions.

The Strain on Kate Middleton’s Personal Life

For Kate, the strain is evident. She is reportedly feeling the desire to step back from her royal duties and spend more time with her children. The ongoing pressure to maintain the royal family’s public image is something she finds difficult to manage, and she’s often left wondering how long this overwhelming schedule will continue.

While Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on her frustrations, Kate has the power to decline work if she wishes. The royal family may not have anyone else who can step in for her, which gives her some leverage. But whether she chooses to exercise that power remains to be seen.